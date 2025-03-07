Tech giant Microsoft don tok say dem go invest $298 million for artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre infrastructure for South Africa, na wetin di company vice-chair yarn on Thursday.

Di multinational company bin announce for January say dem go provide one million South Africans opportunity to learn AI and cybersecurity skills by 2026.

"We dey put more money to expand our AI and data centre investment for here," Brad Smith tok for one conference wey dem do for Johannesburg.

Di promise dey build on top di previous investments wey don reach $1 billion for data centres for di kontri, Smith add.

Di company still promise say dem go fund 50,000 people to take extra courses and certification exams for cloud architecture, AI, and cybersecurity, Smith tok.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, wey follow talk for di same conference, yarn say di investment dey come "for one important time" as di kontri dey prepare to host di Group of 20 major economies for November.

"Dis one na big moment for us, to see investment wey big reach dis kind level," Ramaphosa tok.

Di promise dey come at di same time wey South Africa dey face wahala with United States President Donald Trump, wey last month freeze aid to di kontri because of some policies, including di recent land ownership law.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent no show for di preliminary G20 talks wey dem hold for Johannesburg and Cape Town last month.

"I tell Brad say, You dey very brave," Ramaphosa joke for di conference, as e describe Microsoft as "one American company wey get African heart."

"Di global community dey rush to take advantage of di opportunities wey AI dey bring," Ramaphosa tok, but e warn say di use of di technology "must include everybody and e no suppose leave anybody behind."

Pretoria don dey push for "fair, inclusive, and just" development of AI as one of di priorities for di G20 presidency agenda.

"We dey committed to make sure say di adoption of new technologies go help boost Africa growth and industrialisation," Ramaphosa tok.