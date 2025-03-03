Israel don plan to increase di tension for Gaza within one week. Dem wan cut off electricity, do targeted killings, and move Palestinians from northern Gaza go southern Gaza, na wetin Israeli sources tok.

Di sources describe di plan as one kind big escalation wey never happen for di past weeks and months.

Di Israel Hayom newspaper tok say di plan go also involve cutting water supply and doing targeted killings to put pressure for Hamas make dem gree new US proposal.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel bin agree to temporary ceasefire for Gaza during di Muslim holy month of Ramadan and di Jewish holiday of Passover. Dis one na afta US President Donald Trump Special Envoy to di Middle East, Steve Witkoff, bring proposal afta di first phase of di ceasefire expire.

Hamas don call mediators make dem ensure say Israel dey follow di ceasefire agreement. Dem also dey push for immediate negotiation for di second phase.

Di group condemn Israel blockade of humanitarian aid, call am "cheap blackmail, war crime, and clear coup against di ceasefire agreement."

Netanyahu decision to block humanitarian aid don make Arab nations vex well well. Even some Israeli politicians and di families of Israeli hostages dey criticize am, say e dey put hostage negotiations for risk.

Israel estimate say 59 hostages still dey for Gaza, and at least 20 of dem still dey alive. Dem dey expect say dem go release dem for di second phase of di ceasefire, wey go require Israel to comot all dia forces from Gaza and end di war completely.

Di first six-week phase of di ceasefire agreement, wey start on January 19, don officially end for midnight on Saturday.

But Israel never gree move forward to di second phase of di deal to end di war for Gaza. Di agreement, wey dem design to happen for three phases, don scatter as Netanyahu refuse to enter negotiation for di second stage. E wan secure di release of more Israeli prisoners but no wan commit to ending di genocide or withdrawing from Gaza.