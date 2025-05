Di Presido of America, Donald Trump, don tok say im go reach out to di leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un. Trump yarn dis one for interview wey im do wit “Fox News” TV station.

E talk say, "Di guy na sharp man. I go connect wit am," na wetin di US Presido tok.

Make we no forget say for June 2019, Trump bin meet Kim Jong Un for di "demilitarized zone" wey dey divide North Korea and South Korea.

E still good to note say Trump na di first US Presido wey don waka enter North Korea land.