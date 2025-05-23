BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
3 minit wey yu go read
Top US banks dey explore stablecoin wey go challenge crypto
Some of di biggest banks for America dey do early tok to launch stablecoin to compete for di growing digital currency space, na so Wall Street Journal report.
Top US banks dey explore stablecoin wey go challenge crypto
Di top banks dey put dia heads together to challenge crypto companies [File] / AP
23 Me 2025

Some big banks for United States dey plan to form one group wey go issue their own stablecoin, according to The Wall Street Journal. Dem wan use this move take face the competition wey dey come from cryptocurrency sector.

Dem talk say the discussion involve companies wey JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and other big banks dey co-own. Some of the main players na Early Warning Services — dem be the people wey dey run Zelle, the peer-to-peer payment app — and The Clearing House, wey dey operate real-time payment network.

People wey sabi the matter tell Wall Street Journal say the talks still dey early stage and e fit change if government regulation for stablecoins matter change.

Stablecoins — na one kind cryptocurrency wey dem tie to fiat currency like US dollar — dey popular because e dey help people transfer digital money fast and with small fees. Dem dey back am with cash or things like US Treasuries, so e dey work like digital dollar for crypto market.

The big banks dey check whether their own stablecoin fit help make payment faster, like for cross-border transactions wey dey take days for the normal system.

One idea wey dem dey discuss na to allow other banks wey no join the group to use the stablecoin, so e go create bigger network. But some smaller banks dey think to form their own group, even though e go hard because of size and government wahala.

The talks dey happen as former President Donald Trump dey push crypto come mainstream. Dem dey call am "crypto president" because e dey support crypto adoption and how e fit help banking system and make dollar strong pass.

Banks dey fear say if big tech companies or big shops start to use stablecoins, e fit make dem lose customers and transactions.

After government crack down on digital assets two years ago, the normal financial sector dey try catch up now.

Last month, WSJ report say some crypto companies dey plan to apply for banking licence because of new bill — the GENIUS Act — wey wan create rules for both banks and nonbanks to issue stablecoins.

US Senate don pass one step for the bill. According to one memo from law firm Paul Hastings, the latest version of the bill get restrictions for non-financial public companies wey wan issue stablecoins, but e no ban dem totally, even though banks dey push for am.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us