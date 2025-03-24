One big US delegation go waka go Greenland dis week to visit one American military base and watch dogsled race, as President Donald Trump dey push di idea say US fit annex di strategic, semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Usha Vance, wey be di wife of Vice President JD Vance, go lead di delegation wey include White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Waltz and Wright plan say dem go visit di Pituffik space base, wey be US military base for Greenland. Di White House talk say dem go collect briefing from US service members wey dey di base.

After dat, dem go join Vance to visit historical sites and attend di national dogsled race.

Brian Hughes, wey be White House National Security Council spokesman, talk say di US team dey "sure say dis visit go give chance to build partnership wey go respect Greenland self-determination and promote economic cooperation."

"Dis visit na to learn about Greenland, dia culture, history, and people, and to attend di dogsled race wey US dey proud to sponsor, na as e be," Hughes talk.

Trump and di Greenland matter

Trump don dey talk about di US annexation of Greenland since e enter office for di second time on January 20. Greenland dey important because of dia strategic location and di plenty mineral resources wey dem get.

Di place dey along di shortest route from Europe to North America, wey dey very important for US ballistic missile warning system. But di governments of Greenland and Denmark don talk say dem no support di idea.

Di Greenlandic government, wey dey under caretaker period after di March 11 general election wey one party wey want slow independence from Denmark win, never reply to di request for comment.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen talk for one written comment say "dis matter na serious one." She talk say Denmark wan cooperate with US, but di cooperation suppose dey based on "di fundamental rules of sovereignty."

She still add say di dialogue with US about Greenland go dey in close coordination with di Danish government and di future Greenlandic government.