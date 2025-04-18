One US judge don rule say dem go restrict access to Americans' social security data for Elon Musk im Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) afta unions raise concern about di unelected billionaire im plenty power.

District Judge Ellen Hollander order on Thursday don ban DOGE staff from accessing data wey fit show personal information about Americans, like dia Social Security number, medical history, or bank records.

Hollander talk say Social Security Administration (SSA) fit only give redacted or anonymised records to DOGE workers wey don complete background check and training on federal laws, regulations, and privacy policies.

Dis ruling come afta SSA oga Michelle King reportedly resign for February because DOGE dey request access to Social Security recipient information.

Di case na unions carry go court, dem talk say di agency don "open dia data systems to unauthorised personnel" from DOGE, wey no respect di privacy of millions of Americans.

Di American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) hail di ruling as "important."

"Today's decision don bring better relief and e dey important to stop DOGE unlawful and dangerous overreach," di union of civil servants tok for statement on Thursday.

Di order also talk say DOGE staff must delete any non-anonymised Social Security data wey dem don collect since Trump enter office for January.

Dem fit only access Social Security data wey identify Americans personally for specific cases wey court don approve.

For dis kind cases, to request access to personal information to "search for fraud or waste" no go dey enough reason.

DOGE don turn to wahala matter because of di unclear legal standing and di question about Musk im conflict of interest and public accountability as unelected person wey dey push for radical change.