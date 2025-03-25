By Ongama Mtimka

Even though di official tori talk say di way dem comot South Africa ambassador to di United States na because of wetin e talk about di U.S. government, di sharp-sharp way dem do am show say e be like say di administration don plan am well. Dis na government wey don dey show say dem like to bow down pass to use diplomacy.

Di way dem comot Ambassador Rasool no be just reaction, but e be like say dem don plan am to remove person wey fit stand gidigba for Washington. Rasool dey follow South Africa belief for multilateralism and di kind rules wey dey guide international relations.

Di South African government sef no even know say dem wan sack di Ambassador. Dem hear di tori for social media like everybody else.

Di Trump administration foreign policy no dey follow di normal diplomatic way. Instead of dem to settle matter with other countries, dem dey do like say everybody must agree with wetin dem want, whether e good for di other country or e no good.

For dis kind situation, di way dem comot Ambassador Rasool fit be part of di plan to silence people wey no dey gree with wetin Washington dey do. Dem wan show say dem get power pass everybody.

Even though Rasool talk di truth, wetin e talk no be di main reason why dem comot am. Di Trump administration don already dey avoid am before, and dem dey use di talk wey e talk as excuse to push am comot.

Di way dem comot Rasool show say di Trump administration no send di normal way wey dem suppose dey do diplomatic matter. Di fact say South Africa hear di tori for social media instead of official way na big disrespect.

South Africa no suppose reply di matter with vex or do di same thing back. Instead, dem suppose send another person wey sabi how to handle di Trump administration wahala with sense and strong mind.

Di new person wey dem go send go U.S. suppose sabi di diplomatic game well and know how to protect South Africa interest without bending to di pressure from di U.S.

South Africa must still stand for di international law wey dey support human rights and justice. Dem no suppose just dey follow big countries because dem get power. Dem suppose dey fight for wetin dey fair and equal, even if e mean say dem no go agree with di U.S.

Di Trump administration dey show say dem like make people dey bow down to dem instead of to use proper diplomacy. South Africa need to handle di matter with wisdom and still hold di values wey dem believe in.

By doing dis, South Africa fit still dey stand for justice and human rights, even as di world dey divide into different sides.

Di author, Dr Ongama Mtimka, na independent political analyst for South Africa.

Disclaimer: Di views wey di author talk no mean say na di same thing TRT Afrika dey believe or support.