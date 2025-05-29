Di UN Office for di Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) don talk say Gaza wey dem dey besiege na "di hungriest place for di world," and dem dey beg make dem allow aid enter sharp sharp.

"Right now, almost 180,000 pallets of food and other life-saving aid dey ready to enter Gaza, di hungriest place for di world," na wetin Jens Laerke, OCHA spokesperson, yarn for UN News.

"Di supplies don already dey paid for by di world donors. E don pass customs, dem don approve am and e dey ready to move. We fit carry di aid enter – sharp sharp, for big scale and for as long as e go dey necessary," Laerke add.

Laerke still talk say di agency get "everything wey dem need to carry aid reach civilians safely."

Since March, Israel don block food aid from entering di blockaded area, wey don make Palestinians dey suffer hunger.

'Systematic disinformation campaign'

Meanwhile, local authorities for Gaza don deny wetin Israel talk say Hamas dey hide flour for warehouse, dem talk say na part of "systematic disinformation campaign" wey Tel Aviv dey use to dodge di international responsibility of using hunger as weapon for war.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee post one video for X wey show desperate Palestinians wey dey suffer from Israel starvation tactic, dey rush UN warehouse.

For response, di Gaza Media Office talk say, "Di Israeli occupation dey spread lie to cover up di starvation policy wey dem plan against civilians, while na dem dey stop international organisations from sharing aid give Palestinian families."

Dem talk say di warehouse na UN World Food Program (WFP) own; but Israel rush fabricate false story.

Di office still mention wetin international organisations talk say di Israeli military don stop WFP from sharing flour and food aid give di people wey need am, instead dem order make di aid go only bakeries – policy wey dem now dey call "engineered starvation."

Israel don kill over 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, for di attack wey dem dey carry out for di besieged Gaza.