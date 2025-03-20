Gaza City, Gaza - Di Israeli bomb wey dem renew for Gaza no just start anyhow. E be part of di military plan wey carry political message, but di humanitarian wahala wey follow don dey pass wetin people fit handle.

For less than 24 hours, more than 400 Palestinians don die for one of di most deadly attack since di 16-month war start. Dis one show say Israel don change di way dem dey negotiate and di way dem dey fight for battlefield.

Di sudden fight start after senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, talk say Israel don change di way dem dey negotiate. Hamdan talk say di proposal wey US hostage negotiator Adam Boehler bring before, dem don replace am with di one wey US envoy Steven Witkoff carry come.

Hamdan talk say di new offer no follow di agreement wey dem first get for di second phase of di ceasefire. E no include di withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from Gaza or di removal of debris wey go help rebuild di place.

Di way Israel dey attack now show say dem no wan use talk again, na force dem go use negotiate.

Di recent attack na to target di leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Di people wey die include Yasser Harb, Abu Ubaida al-Jamasi, Abu Hamza, and Mahmoud Abu Watfa. Dis kind attack dey like wetin Israel do to Hezbollah before, to scatter di leadership and make dem weak.

Di plan na to make Hamas fear, weaken dem government, and force dem to release hostages without getting anything back. But Hamas no dey usually agree to dis kind thing.

Dis escalation na strategy to use fight take control di negotiation. Israel dey use di battlefield to shape di talk instead of mutual understanding. But dis kind method dey make di political matter more difficult and fit spoil di chance for proper peace.

At di same time, di humanitarian wahala dey increase. Plenty civilians don die, people dey run comot from places like Beit Hanoun and Khan Younis, and di infrastructure don dey scatter. Di aim na to put pressure on Hamas, but history don show say dis kind thing fit make di fight long pass as e suppose be.

Di role wey US play for dis matter no fit hide. White House don confirm say dem dey aware of di plan, and e dey similar to wetin dem do with Israel against Hezbollah before. Dis one show say US dey support di attack if Hamas no gree Israel terms.

Di attack no be small thing; e dey well planned and e fit last long. Di political aim na to scatter Hamas political structure and change di way Gaza go be after di war. Dem even dey talk about who go control Gaza, investment plans, and even force people to move comot from di area.

For Israel, di escalation don also affect di politics for dia. Far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir don return as Minister of National Security. Netanyahu dey use am to get support for di national budget wey dem go approve by March 31, 2025.

Ben-Gvir dey support aggressive policies, more settlements, and stricter measures against Palestinians. E return fit make di matter worse for Palestinians, with more settlements and security wahala.

While all dis dey happen, di humanitarian situation for Gaza don turn to big wahala. No food don enter di place since March 2, 2025, and people dey fear say famine go start. Ramadan wey suppose be time for reflection don turn to time of hunger and sorrow.

Markets dey empty, and di small things wey remain don cost three times di normal price. People no get work, and dem no fit buy anything. Survivors dey live for makeshift tents, and di place dey smell because of bad sewage. Infrastructure don scatter, and Israel no gree make dem rebuild.

No light, no clean water for over 18 months, and di health sector dey collapse. People fit die from hunger and disease if e continue like dis.

Egypt don try invite Hamas go Cairo to talk about ceasefire, but di way Israel dey attack now, e no sure say peace go come quick. Political observers dey believe say if di attack continue for one week, dem fit start another round of talks to exchange hostages and prisoners. But even if dem agree, e go still be fragile and fit break anytime.

Di latest matter for Gaza dey show say Israel dey use fight as di main way to negotiate. Di strikes, di killings, and di humanitarian wahala dey try change di way things dey go. But di question be whether dis strategy go bring lasting peace or e go just make di violence and suffering worse. For now, di only thing wey clear be say na civilians dey pay di price for dis war.