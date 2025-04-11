POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
US ambassador Witkoff arrive Russia to meet Putin
Dis na di third time wey Putin and Witkoff go meet face-to-face.
US ambassador Witkoff arrive Russia to meet Putin
Trump envoy Witkoff land for Russia to meet Putin / Reuters
11 Eprel 2025

US President Donald Trump special envoy, Steve Witkoff, don land for Russia, na wetin RIA state news agency report on Friday, as dem quote Kremlin.

Axios bin report earlier, as dem quote one source wey sabi di trip and FlightRadar data, say Witkoff don travel go Russia and e go meet President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Dis visit dey happen one week after Kirill Dmitriev, wey be head of Russia sovereign wealth fund and President Putin special envoy on economic cooperation, meet Witkoff and other US officials for Washington.

Russia don describe di last meeting between Putin and Witkoff as positive, say di Russian president listen to di envoy and pass important information for Trump through am.

On Thursday, one US delegation land for Russian Consulate General for Istanbul to do talks on how dem go normalise embassy operations between di two countries.

Di Russian delegation na Russia Ambassador to di US, Alexander Darchiev, lead am, while di US delegation na Deputy Assistant Secretary Sonata Coulter lead am.

Before di meeting, Darchiev don announce say dem don already make small progress on some issues.

Both Moscow and Washington don dey complain for recent years about di wahala to get credentials for dia diplomats, wey dey make di operation of dia embassies very hard.

