How we go take understand di tori wey Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson talk: “If na war US wan, whether na tariff war, trade war or any kind war, we ready to fight till di end.”

Plenty people don see dis statement as di Chinese side dey increase di level of di war of words. E dey serious because e no common to hear dis kain direct talk from China Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wey dem still post for dia official social media accounts for di whole world.

Normally, dis kain talk dey come from Ministry of Defence, Global Times, or di “wolf warrior” diplomats wey fit dey talk anyhow or dey follow order from di top. But dis one no be di usual bravado.

E shock because for di months before US election, China dey soft for dia statements and media reports. Dem dey wait to see wetin Donald Trump wan do, make dem no enter di usual back-and-forth wahala wey Trump like.

But now, as e don clear say di new US government dey move strong against China, dis statement dey show say di gloves don comot. China dey ready to stand gidigba, even if e mean say dem go talk say dem ready for war if US provoke dem.

On one side, dis stance dey match wetin China dey always talk say dem don return as world power for dis new era, and dem dey push for multipolar world. But on di other side, Trump don show before say e dey careful for how e handle Russia, because e no wan wahala wey fit lead to world war.

Dis context dey important as Trump dey try settle di wahala wey Biden get with Russia. US leaders promise say dem go defeat Russia and scatter dia economy, but now e be like say US go negotiate terms wey go favour Russia.

Di lesson for China clear: if Trump dey fear big war with Russia, and Russia fit stand strong against NATO, Ukraine, Europe and US, China wey strong pass Russia for economy and military suppose stand strong too. Especially if Trump wan test China resolve.

Last year, Beijing dey reason say if Trump return as president, e go favour China. But some people dey worry say if di Ukraine matter settle, US fit focus more on China. Still, dem believe say di US dey use di Ukraine matter to spoil China relationship with Europe.

Meanwhile, Biden no slow down for him anti-China strategy, and by 2023, di risk of war don high well well. But e don dey clear say US no go fit win for Ukraine, and China economy dey stabilise with new tech breakthroughs wey show say US blockade no dey work.

Di Biden Doctrine fail. If Trump return, e fit change tactics, but China dey sure say e no go fit rally support against dem like Biden. Dem believe say Trump go cause more wahala for US allies and even for di US itself, and e go likely negotiate trade deal like before.

Trade war dey pain Americans, and Trump people for Congress go face voters wey want peace and inflation relief. If Republicans lose Congress, Trump second term go be another failure, and some people go dey call am “golden rooster” like di Chinese meme.

Trump never show him full hand, but China dey see di US dey try three strategies. First, dem fit go full anti-China, but dat one fit lead to economic war wey fit affect dollar. Second, dem fit withdraw to focus on dia own hemisphere, like di New Monroe Doctrine.

Third, Trump fit dey find big deal with China, wey go protect dollar, US economy, and encourage Chinese investment for US. Dis one dey sweet China but dey worry Europe. Of di three, dis one fit be di most realistic, and e go need happen before midterms.

China sabi all dis strategies and dem get plans for each one. But dem no wan show fear or panic, because na wetin Trump dey find. Di last thing Trump wan hear na say country wey strong pass Russia dey ready for war. And China no be like Canada or Mexico wey dem fit bully.