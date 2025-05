Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote tok on Thursday say im dey "comfortable" wit di impact wey President Donald Trump tariffs go get on im urea export go di US, because Algeria, wey be im main competitor, don get higher levy.

Trump impose 14% tariff on import from Nigeria, wey be Africa biggest oil exporter, as part of di trade measures wey dem introduce last month, but later dem pause am for 90 days.

Dangote tok for one investment conference for Lagos say Dangote Fertiliser, wey start commercial operation for 2022, don ship 37% of di 3 million metric tonnes of urea wey dem produce go di United States.

Im talk say at first e dey worry about di tariff wey Trump put on Nigeria, wey also dey export crude oil go di US.

'Competing with Algeria'

"But when I check who we dey really compete with, na Algeria we dey compete with. So luckily for us, Algeria dem slap dem wit 30%," Dangote tok. "So e actually make us dey a bit comfortable."

Dangote, wey build Africa biggest petroleum refinery, tok say im dey expect revenue from Dangote Group, wey also be big cement producer, to grow reach more than $30 billion next year from di $25 billion wey dem project for 2025.