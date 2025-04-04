Di Trump government dey plan to stop more than half billion dollars wey dem don give Brown University as contract and grant. Dis one dey join di list of Ivy League schools wey dem federal money don dey under threat because of di way dem take handle matter wey concern anti-Semitism, one White House official talk.

Di official wey no gree make dem call im name talk say di $510 million federal contracts and grants fit dey affected. E talk dis one on Thursday but e no get di authority to talk di matter publicly.

For email wey Brown University Provost, Frank Doyle, send give di school leaders on Thursday, e talk say di school don hear some "troubling rumors" say government wan touch di research money. But e add say, "For now, we no get any information wey go confirm di rumors."

Dis one dey happen two days after di Trump government stop research grants for Princeton University. Princeton talk say di government don freeze plenty research grants wey dem dey do for di school. Di Trump government still dey review $9 billion federal contracts and grants wey dem don give Harvard University.

Plenty other universities dey face federal investigation after di pro-Palestine and anti-genocide protests wey happen last year, but di government dey focus well well on di elite schools.

Columbia University na di first school wey dem target. Di school lose $400 million federal money and di Trump government still dey threaten say dem go cut more if di school no make di campus "safe for Jewish students."

Last month, di school gree to some government demands, like to change di way dem dey handle student discipline and to review di school Middle East studies department.

Di Trump government don promise to dey handle student protesters with strong hand. Dem dey accuse former President Joe Biden say e dey soft for schools wey no dey follow di rules.

Dem don open new anti-Semitism investigations for some colleges and dem don arrest plus deport some foreign students wey join anti-war and pro-Palestine protests. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents don dey arrest some foreign student protesters for di past weeks and dem dey work to deport dem.

Human rights people and academic experts don condemn dis actions, say na attack on free speech and academic freedom. Rights groups still dey raise alarm about Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias during di Israel war for Gaza.

Di Trump government don still dey target schools because of other culture war issues like diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes.