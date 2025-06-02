China don tok say dem "strongly reject" di claim wey United States make say dem no respect di agreement to reduce di heavy tariffs between di two biggest economies for di world.

Last month, Beijing and Washington agree say dem go reduce di high tariffs wey dem dey place on top each oda for 90 days after di meeting wey top officials hold for Geneva.

But US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, on Sunday yarn for "Fox News Sunday" say China dey "slow down di deal".

On Monday, Beijing fire back, tok say Washington "dey make fake accusations and dey accuse China anyhow say dem no respect di agreement, wey no follow di true facts."

"China strongly reject dis kain unreasonable accusations," na wetin dia Commerce Ministry tok for statement.

'Make China and US meet for middle ground'

US President Donald Trump last week yarn say China "don totally violate" di agreement, but e no give details.

But Beijing Commerce Ministry tok say dem "dey serious to protect dia rights and interests, and dem dey sincere to follow di agreement."

Dem also accuse Washington say dem don bring plenty discriminatory restrictions against China, like export controls on artificial intelligence chips and di way dem dey revoke Chinese student visas for US.

"We dey beg US make dem meet us for middle ground, make dem stop di wrong actions wey dem dey do, and make we together respect di agreement wey we reach for Geneva trade talks," di ministry tok.

If dem no gree, "China go continue to take strong actions to protect di rights and interests wey dem get," dem add.