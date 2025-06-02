BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
2 minit wey yu go read
China 'strongly reject' US claim say dem kpafuka tariff deal
China Ministry of Commerce dey call on USA to correct di wrong tins wey dem don do and to uphold di consensus wey dem reach for di Geneva talks.
China 'strongly reject' US claim say dem kpafuka tariff deal
Bilateral meeting happun between di US and China, for Geneva / Reuters
30 minutes ago

China don tok say dem "strongly reject" di claim wey United States make say dem no respect di agreement to reduce di heavy tariffs between di two biggest economies for di world.

Last month, Beijing and Washington agree say dem go reduce di high tariffs wey dem dey place on top each oda for 90 days after di meeting wey top officials hold for Geneva.

But US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, on Sunday yarn for "Fox News Sunday" say China dey "slow down di deal".

On Monday, Beijing fire back, tok say Washington "dey make fake accusations and dey accuse China anyhow say dem no respect di agreement, wey no follow di true facts."

"China strongly reject dis kain unreasonable accusations," na wetin dia Commerce Ministry tok for statement.

'Make China and US meet for middle ground'

US President Donald Trump last week yarn say China "don totally violate" di agreement, but e no give details.

But Beijing Commerce Ministry tok say dem "dey serious to protect dia rights and interests, and dem dey sincere to follow di agreement."

Dem also accuse Washington say dem don bring plenty discriminatory restrictions against China, like export controls on artificial intelligence chips and di way dem dey revoke Chinese student visas for US.

"We dey beg US make dem meet us for middle ground, make dem stop di wrong actions wey dem dey do, and make we together respect di agreement wey we reach for Geneva trade talks," di ministry tok.

If dem no gree, "China go continue to take strong actions to protect di rights and interests wey dem get," dem add.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us