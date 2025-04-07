Israel don strike tents wey dey outside two big hospitals for Gaza overnight, wey kill at least two people, including one local reporter, and wound another nine people, including six reporters, na wetin medics talk on Monday.

Hospitals talk say 28 other people don die for different strikes wey happen across di territory.

Israel don dey carry out plenty strikes for Gaza and ground forces don create new military zones since dem stop di ceasefire wey dem get with Hamas last month. Israel don block food, fuel, medicine, and humanitarian aid from entering Gaza for more than one month as dem dey try pressure Hamas to agree to changes for di truce agreement wey dem sign for January.

One strike wey happen for media tent outside Nasser Hospital for Khan Younis around 2 am burn di tent, kill Yousef al-Faqawi, wey be reporter for Palestine Today news website, and another man, na wetin di hospital talk. Six other reporters sef wound for di strike.

Di Israeli military talk say dem target one Hamas fighter, but dem no give more information.

Di military dey claim say dem dey try avoid civilians, but dem blame Hamas for di deaths because dem dey hide for residential areas.

Israel sef strike tents wey dey near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for di central city of Deir al-Balah, wey wound three people, na wetin di hospital talk.

Nasser Hospital talk say dem receive another 20 bodies, including eight women and five children, from different strikes wey happen overnight and enter Monday. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital talk say two more strikes for houses for Deir al-Balah kill eight people, including three women and three children.

Thousands of people don dey find shelter for tents wey dem set up inside hospital compounds since di 18-month war start, because dem believe say Israel no go target dem for dia. But Israel don raid hospitals many times, accuse Hamas say dem dey use di hospitals for military purposes, but di hospital staff don deny di allegations.

Di war start when Hamas fighters enter Israel on October 7, 2023, attack army bases and farming communities, kill about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Dem carry 251 people go as hostages, and dem still dey hold 59 captives — 24 of dem fit still dey alive — after dem release most of di rest during ceasefires or other agreements.

Israel don vow say dem go continue to dey increase military pressure until Hamas release di remaining hostages, drop dia weapons, and comot from di territory.