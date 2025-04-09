Beijing don sharply fight back for di trade wahala wey dem get wit United States, as dem announce say dem go increase tariff for American goods reach 84 percent, from di 34 percent wey dem first talk.

Di Chinese Finance Ministry tok dis one for Wednesday, and dem say di new tariff go start to dey work from Thursday, April 10th.

For di same time, China Commerce Ministry come announce more countermeasures. Dem add twelve US companies for dia export control list, wey mean say dem no go fit dey export dual-use goods give dis companies again.

On top dat one, dem still put six US companies for di "unreliable entity" list. Dis one go allow Beijing take action against foreign companies, especially di ones wey dey do business wey concern arms sales.

Di Chinese action don already affect US financial markets. US stock index futures sharply fall after di announcement, wey fit mean say trading go get as e be.