Egypt, Qatar, and di United States don submit new version of Washington Special Envoy to di Middle East, Steve Witkoff, proposal to Hamas. Dem talk say na di last chance to fit reach ceasefire, according to wetin sources wey sabi di mata yarn. Dem give Hamas 48 hours to reply.

Di main terms wey dem put for di proposal include say make Hamas release ten Israeli hostages—five for di first day and di remaining five for di last day of di agreement. Di plan also talk say make humanitarian aid dey enter Gaza fully, with up to 1,000 trucks allowed daily, and make dem stop di fight for 70 days.

Di proposal also talk say make Israeli forces comot from di eastern, northern, and southern borders of Gaza by di fifth day of di truce. Sources yarn say di US don promise to lead serious negotiation for permanent ceasefire and guarantee say fight no go start again even if di talks no move forward during di truce.

Di mediators don make am clear say dis na di final push to secure di deal, and everybody dey wait for Hamas response now.

Israel don reject di international calls for ceasefire and dem don continue di heavy attack for Gaza since October 2023. Di attack don kill over 53,900 Palestinians, most of dem na women and pikin.

For February, Witkoff bring one proposal to extend di ceasefire for Gaza by 50 days. Di plan talk say make Hamas release about five living hostages plus di bodies of dead hostages. For exchange, Israel suppose allow di 50-day ceasefire to start from March 1.

But Israel no gree for di ceasefire and dem continue di heavy attack for Gaza, wey don kill thousands of Palestinians, most of dem na women and pikin. Di UN and human rights groups don condemn wetin Tel Aviv dey do, say e dey illegal and against international law. Dem also accuse Israel say dem dey use aid as weapon.

Israel still dey block aid wey dem don stock for di borders since March 2, and e don dey push Gaza closer to hunger wahala wey don cause many deaths. Di situation don worse as Israel announce ground operation for di northern and southern parts of Gaza.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.