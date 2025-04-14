US President Donald Trump don deny tori wey talk say im administration don give tariff exception for electronics like smartphones and chips. Dis one dey contrary to wetin dem suggest last week say consumer tech products go escape di big reciprocal tariffs.

"NOBODY dey get 'off the hook' for di unfair Trade Balances, and Non-Monetary Tariff Barriers, wey other Countries don use against us, especially China, wey dey treat us di worst!" Trump tok dis one for Sunday for im Truth Social account.

"No Tariff 'exception' dey announced on Friday. Dis products go still dey under di existing 20% fentanyl tariffs — dem just dey move go another Tariff 'bucket,'" Trump add.

"Di Fake News sabi dis one, but dem no wan report am. We dey look di matter of Semiconductors and di WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN for di upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations. Wetin we don see be say we need to dey make products for di United States, and we no go allow other Countries, especially di ones wey no dey trade fair like China, to dey hold us hostage," Trump tok.

"Di Golden Age of America, wey go include di upcoming Tax and Regulation Cuts, plenty of dem don already get approval from di House and Senate, go mean more and better paying Jobs, making products for our Nation, and treating other Countries, especially China, di same way dem dey treat us," Trump add.

US Customs and Border Protection publish notice on Friday wey look like say dem exempt electronic products from di 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods. Dis one raise hope say dem don spare di items.

But Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick try clarify di matter on Sunday, say electronics no dey permanently exempt but dem go dey under new semiconductor-specific tariffs wey dem dey expect for di next one or two months as part of di bigger strategy.

China dey look another side

China don dey try present demself as stable option compared to di wahala wey dey come from Washington. Dem dey find countries wey di global economic storm don shake.

Xi Jinping go begin five-day Southeast Asia tour on Monday to discuss with di leaders of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia, wey be manufacturing powerhouses.

Di wahala wey Trump's tariffs don cause — plus di sudden policy changes — don shake di US economy well well. Investors dey sell government bonds, di dollar don fall, and consumer confidence don drop.

Wall Street billionaires — including some wey dey support Trump — don openly criticise di tariff strategy, say e dey cause damage and e no dey productive.

Di White House insist say di aggressive policy dey work, say plenty countries don already start trade negotiations to secure deal before di 90-day pause go end.

"We dey work day and night, dey share paper, dey receive offers and dey give feedback to dis countries," Greer tok for CBS.