Some time back, one Chinese AI company wey dem dey call Deepseek surprise people wit di kain tins wey dem fit do. E even shock di big-big AI companies for America, but e no too surprise di Chinese government.

Di matter be say, since 2017, Chinese government don sabi say AI get big potential for national defense and economic development. Na dat same year dem launch one plan wey dem dey call 'Artificial Intelligence Development Plan' (AIDP). Dis plan make dem pump plenty money into technology innovation and business. Di plan get two main ways: dem wan attract foreign talents and technology through local champions, and dem wan train dia own people through school programs and research centers.

Dis policy make AI investment and business for China grow well-well. For some areas, di money wey dem put for AI innovation centers reach $15 billion. Di cities for China dey play big role to create AI ecosystems wey dey push science and technology forward.

Human talent for AI: China vs. di West

Di speed wey China dey take grow for AI na because of di number and skill of dia people. If we wan know how EU, USA, and China go take stand for AI matter for future, we suppose check di kain people wey dem get. Di people wey sabi AI well-well dey come from two places: university graduates and postgraduate students. Data show say China university programs dey quickly adjust to di new world demands. Di government don put plenty money for education, and di number of graduates don increase more than 14 times for di last 20 years.

By 2020, China don produce four times di number of STEM graduates (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) wey USA produce. Since 2018, dem don start over 2,300 bachelor programs for AI. One report talk say by 2022, almost half of di world top AI researchers go dey come from Chinese institutions, while USA own go dey around 18%.

How EU dey do for AI? E no too good. European countries dey lose dia AI talents to USA. At di same time, India don turn to di main source of AI talents for Europe. Many AI experts for places like Ireland and UK na India dem go school. North and West Europe get more international AI talents pass South and East Europe. Luxembourg and Switzerland dey stand out because dem get diverse talent pools.

Di key to success: AI ecosystem

China dey move forward for AI because dem get strong ecosystem wey combine infrastructure, data, talent, and innovation. Di government dey push AI to change industries like manufacturing, health, transport, retail, and energy. Dem dey use AI to improve production, healthcare, transport systems, customer experience, and renewable energy management.

But no be only civilian technology dey behind China AI success. One US report for 2021 talk say China dey use AI to balance di military power wey USA get. Di Chinese army dey use tins like drone swarms to challenge USA air and sea power.

How EU fit catch up for AI?

EU strict AI rules dey make experts dey look for work for USA and other places. Di economic wahala for Europe don also make am hard to fund AI projects. Even though Europe dey try, dem progress no fast like USA and China own.

Di recent political tension between USA and EU fit make EU look for new partnerships. EU fit consider working with China for AI to avoid falling behind. One area dem fit work together na semiconductor production. For example, di biggest chipmaker TSMC from Taiwan dey get some parts from Netherlands company ASML. But ASML don restrict export to China. EU fit resist USA pressure and work with China for dis area.

Another area na human talent. E dey hard for Chinese students to do postgraduate studies for STEM subjects for USA now. Di number of Chinese students for USA don dey drop. EU fit use dis chance to attract Chinese students to dia universities.

China long-term AI strategy wey dem start eight years ago don dey pay off. Di talent, di ecosystem, and di way dem dey use AI for industry show say China fit continue to dey ahead of EU and USA for di coming years. EU suppose consider long-term partnership with China for AI to benefit both sides.