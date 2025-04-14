Asian stock market don rise as di fear of trade war calm small afta Donald Trump announce say electronics go dey exempt from di new tariff, but di dollar don weak and gold wey people dey use as safe investment don reach new record high as people dey fear say di relief no go last.

Afta di wahala wey market face last week, Monday market start dey stable small afta news come out for Friday say White House go exempt smartphones, semiconductors, computers and other devices from di heavy 'reciprocal' tariffs.

Dis announcement bring small hope for investors wey don dey fear because of di US president tariff wahala and di back-and-forth measures wey China dey do.

Di three main indexes for Wall Street end di day well, as one top Federal Reserve official talk say di bank ready to support financial markets if e dey necessary.

Asia market follow di same pattern, as tech companies help push Hong Kong stock market go up by more than two percent, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Manila all rise too.

Chris Weston from Pepperstone talk say, 'Afta di wahala wey dey happen for market, small light don dey shine for di forest, and e fit help bring calmness back to di market.'

But Trump come talk on Sunday say people no suppose misunderstand di exemptions, and for him Truth Social platform, e write say 'NOBODY dey escape, especially China wey dey treat us di worst!'

E talk say e go announce new semiconductor tariff 'within di next week.' Him commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, talk earlier say di chip tariff fit start 'in a month or two.'

Chinese President Xi Jinping talk on Monday say protectionism no dey lead anywhere and trade war no get winner. Dis one happen few days afta Beijing add 125 percent duty on US goods, but e suggest say China no go retaliate again for now.

Washington don increase tariff on Chinese goods to 145 percent and no include China for di 90-day pause wey dem announce for Wednesday.

Di uncertainty wey Trump's trade policy dey cause don affect di dollar as people dey worry about di future of di US economy. Di dollar don lose value against other major currencies, as euro reach three-year high and Swiss franc strong pass wetin e don be for 10 years.

Gold price don rise again, as e reach $3,245.75 on Monday, because di dollar dey weak and people dey look for safe investment.

Boston Fed chief Susan Collins talk say di Federal Reserve ready to use dia tools to stabilize di financial market if e dey necessary. For another interview, she talk say di higher di tariff, di more e fit slow down growth and increase inflation.

She add say inflation fit rise well above three percent dis year but she no expect any serious economic wahala.