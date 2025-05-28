Harvard students don protest afta di US government tok say dem wan cancel all di remaining financial kontrakt wey dem get wit di university. Dis na di latest move wey President Donald Trump dey use try force di prestigious school to gree for di kind oversight wey dem neva see before.

Hundreds of students gather on Tuesday to show say dem no happy wit Trump mata. Di measures wey dem announce on Tuesday fit worth $100 million, and e dey target di university sake of say dem no wan gree make di government control tins like curriculum, admissions, and research.

Di crowd dey shout, "Who belong for class today, make dem stay," as dem dey talk about Harvard international students wey Trump don scatter dia status by cancelling di university accreditation for di Student and Exchange Visitor programme for di kontri.

One judge don issue restraining order until dem go hear di mata for Thursday. Na di same day wey di university wan do dia graduation ceremony, wey thousands of graduating students and dia family don gather for Cambridge, Massachusetts, near Boston.

Di White House still dey push di mata, tok say instead of Harvard, public money suppose go vocational schools wey dey train electricians and plumbers.

"Di president dey more interested to give di taxpayer money to trade schools and state schools wey dey promote American values, and most important, dey train di next generation wit di skills wey di economy and society need," Karoline Leavitt tok for Fox News on Tuesday night.

'Surreal'

Di protest happen as news helicopters dey fly for sky and graduating students wey wear dia academic gown dey chop small-small food for reception near Harvard Square.

"E dey somehow to think say I dey stay for dis kontri illegal just because I dey go university here," Rohan Battula, one Harvard international student, tok give TRT World.

"Di restraining order mata and di uncertainty make di whole campus dey scary dat time," e add.

One British student wey dey study history of medicine and dey graduate dis week, wey gree give him name as Jack, tok say di policies wey Trump dey pursue fit make US universities no dey attractive to international students again, even if di court later stop di wahala.

"Di cloud fit clear, but di damage go don dey," Jack tok. E parents travel come from Britain for di graduation ceremony.

Trump vs Harvard

Di fight between Trump and Harvard start when di president tok say e go deal wit pro-Palestine protests for US campuses.

E start wit Columbia University, wey cause plenty pro-Palestine protests for campuses across di US, and Trump cancel $400 million federal funding for di university.

Di university finally gree to di pressure, announce big policy changes, including new campus protest rules.

Trump later freeze federal funding for Cornell University and Northwestern University sake of di pro-Palestine protests wey dem allow.

As for Harvard, di university reject Trump demand for early April and later sue di administration for suspending about $2.3 billion funding.

Di kontrakt wey dem cut on Tuesday — wey US media estimate say e worth $100 million — go mean di end of business relationship between di government and di university wey be di oldest and one research powerhouse for di kontri.