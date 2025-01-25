As dem announce ceasefire for Gaza on Wednesday, no be jubilation dem take welcome am as people bin expect. Instead, everywhere quiet well-well, like say na only native doctor fit tell wetin go happen next.

For plenty people mind, dis announcement bring different-different feelings. Some people see am as small break from war wey don pass one year; for others, na painful reminder say even if dis war end, e no mean say peace don come, but instead na back to suffering and wahala.

Di people wey first jump with happiness come dey cry small time after, as memories of war come flood dia mind. Others no fit cry or shout, dem no fit believe say di war don really end. Di bad dreams wey no dey end don leave mark for dia body wey ceasefire no fit wipe.

But to rebuild Gaza no be small thing. War no just destroy building dem, e don scatter social connection and break di people spirit.

Dem force people comot from dia area wey before before bin dey lively, now everywhere just empty and scary. Schools wey before dey full with pikin dem dey laugh, now na temporary shelter for people wey no get house again.

Hospitals wey no get enough medicine na proof of how dem dey struggle to save injured people. Al-Shifa Hospital, wey be di biggest for Gaza, plus Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals for north, all of dem don scatter. Di health system don weak sotey e dey threaten thousands of lives.

According to di ceasefire agreement, dem go stop to dey bomb Gaza today.

But di mental wound still fresh. Pikin dem don see how dem destroy dia house and memories for dia front, women don lose dia husband dem, and young people wey dia dreams don scatter. Dem just dey waka up and down for area wey don scatter, like person wey no know where e dey go.

For Gaza, to dey alive self na form of protest. Without rest, Gaza people don begin save wetin remain and rebuild dia life. Everywhere you look, war don destroy house, factory, shop and school, but Gaza people still hold hope say life fit continue, even for di worst situation.

Hard questions dey wey dem need answer: How dem go take rebuild dis city? Where money go come from? International help go reach people wey need am pass, or e go lost for inside bad management? Past experience don teach Palestine people for Gaza say to rebuild na long journey wey get plenty delay and wahala.

SOURCE: TRT World