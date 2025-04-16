Gaza don turn to "mass grave" for Palestinians and di people wey dey try help dem, na wetin medical charity MSF tok on Wednesday. Dis one dey happen as doctors yarn say Israeli military don kill at least 13 people for di north side of di enclave and still dey break houses for Rafah wey dey south.

Palestinian doctors tok say one air strike kill 10 people, including one popular writer and photographer, Fatema Hassouna. Her work dey show di wahala wey her community dey face for Gaza City during di war. Another strike for one house wey dey further north kill three people, dem add.

Israeli military never talk anything about di mata.

For Rafah, wey dey southern Gaza, residents yarn say Israeli military don break more houses for di city. Di area don dey under Israeli control for di past few days as Israeli leaders tok say dem wan expand security zones for Gaza to put more pressure on Hamas to release di hostages wey still dey.

"Gaza don turn to mass grave for Palestinians and di people wey dey try help dem. Wetin we dey see na di destruction and forced displacement of di whole population for Gaza," na wetin Amande Bazerolle, Medecins Sans Frontieres' emergency coordinator for Gaza, tok for one statement.

"No place dey safe for Palestinians or di people wey dey try help dem. Di humanitarian response dey struggle well-well because of di insecurity and di lack of supplies. People no get plenty options to get care," she add.

Efforts wey mediators like Egypt, Qatar, and di United States dey do to bring back di ceasefire for Gaza and free Israeli hostages no dey work as Israel and Hamas no wan shift ground.

Hamas tok say dem wan enter di second phase of di January ceasefire agreement wey go discuss how Israel go comot from Gaza and end di war.

Palestine health authorities tok say at least 51,000 Palestinians don die for Israel war wey dem call genocidal.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face one genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war for Gaza.

Di health ministry for Gaza tok say di way Israel stop fuel, medical, and food supplies from entering since early March don dey affect di few hospitals wey still dey work. Medical supplies don dey finish.

"Plenty patients and wounded people no fit get di medicine wey dem need, and di wahala wey dem dey face dey increase because border crossings dey closed," di ministry tok.

Israel tok say di measures na to put pressure on Hamas, but Hamas call am "collective punishment."

Since Israel restart di military offensive for March after two months of small peace, Gaza health authorities tok say Israeli forces don kill more than 1,600 Palestinians. Di campaign don make hundreds of thousands of people run comot from dia houses and block all supplies wey dey enter di enclave.

Meanwhile, 59 Israeli hostages still dey for Hamas hand. Israel believe say 24 of dem still dey alive.