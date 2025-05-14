American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander, don get release from Gaza afta backchannel tok-tok wey US President Donald Trump administration and Hamas arrange, wit di help of American-Arab activist, Bishara Bahbah, na wetin sources confirm give TRT World.

One senior Hamas member bin contact Bahbah last month, dey find way to reach Steve Witkoff, Trump Middle East envoy. Na afta dis connection, Hamas armed wing, di Al-Qassam Brigades, release Alexander late for Monday night.

Bahbah no gree talk anything about di negotiation or how dem take release Alexander.

Alexander bin dey serve for one elite infantry unit wey dem station near di Gaza-Israel fence. Him na di last American hostage wey dem sabi say still dey for Gaza. Current estimate show say 59 captives still dey for Gaza, and dem believe say 21 of dem still dey alive. Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians dey prison for Israel.

'Direct result of American leadership'

Bahbah, wey be wealth management expert and author, don dey politically active. E register as Democratic voter until May 2024. For one TRT World interview before, e talk say e no happy wit di Biden administration because dem no wan stop weapon supply to Israel. Na wetin make am switch go Republican Party.

Bahbah don support Trump well-well, especially during di presidential election. E campaign for Trump for places wey Arab Americans plenty, like Michigan. E work wit Trump strong allies like Richard Grenell, wey be Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of United States, and Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos, wey be senior Trump aide. Boulos pikin even marry Tiffany Trump, Trump daughter.

Afta Trump suggest say make dem turn Gaza to tourist destination, Bahbah change di name of him organisation from Arab Americans for Trump to Arab Americans for Peace.

When reporters ask about di backchannel negotiation wey lead to Alexander release, Tommy Pigott, wey be principal deputy spokesperson for US State Department, no gree talk about di private diplomatic tok-tok. E talk say, "I no go fit talk about private diplomatic conversations. But wetin I fit talk be say, dis one show say when President Trump talk say e no go leave any American behind, e mean am."

Pigott describe di release as "direct result of American leadership."

E still add say, "Trump dey always work for di safety and security of American people, same as Secretary Rubio. But I no go fit discuss or give details of private diplomatic conversations."