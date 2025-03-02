By Mengesha Michael

Dem bin dey call Africa “Dark Continent” by one Welsh journalist and explorer, Henry Morton Stanley, wey see Africa as one kain mysterious place. Di landscapes and cultures for di continent no too dey known to outsiders until di late 19th century.

Africa history dey overshadow by tori of war, wahala, and struggle, but di continent get plenty untold stories. E still hold di world oldest record for human technological achievement wey don leave better legacy for technology today.

E dey important make we sabi Africa past and use di potential wey dey inside am to build better future as we dey waka through di advancements for di modern world.

Ancient Wisdom

From di beginning of time, Africa don lay di foundation for human civilization. Our ancestors for ancient African societies na dem pioneer innovations wey still dey relevant today.

For example, di Egyptians write mathematical textbooks wey get concepts wey still dey important for our education system. Dem sabi fractions, geometric formulas, and algorithmic calculations like pi. Di pyramids still show di engineering and craftsmanship wey Africa get from long time ago.

Africa na di home of di earliest examples of astronomy and mathematics. Adam’s calendar stone circles for South Africa na one of di earliest man-made constructions. About 44,000 years ago, dem dey use tally sticks and bones as calculator.

Di Dogon people for Mali still dey inspire people with di way dem sabi celestial bodies, wey even modern science dey find am hard to understand.

For agriculture and medicine, Africa dey forefront. Traditional African plants wey dem dey use for ancient times still dey useful for doctors today. Di Akan people for West Africa sabi inoculation against smallpox. Farming sef dey believed say e start for di banks of di Nile.

Hidden Legacy

Contrary to wetin people dey think, pre-colonial Africa na center of big innovations. Agriculture, metalworking, and architecture dey spread well well. Mali and Songhai people sabi build boats wey fit survive for sea like Viking boats. Di boats dey important for fishing, trade, and communication.

But di colonial era come change di game. Telegraph, railroad, steamboat, and rifles enter Africa. Dem use di technology to scatter traditional practices and cause social and economic wahala.

After independence, African countries try build infrastructure and technology. Some countries don improve education and innovation, but economic wahala and political instability still dey hold dem back.

Di Leapfrogging Phenomenon

Leapfrogging mean to jump traditional stages of development. Africa dey show example with di way e dey adopt digital technology like mobile phones. Kenya and South Africa dey lead di digital transformation, followed by Nigeria, Egypt, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.

Kenya and South Africa dey focus on digital jobs and freelancing, while other countries dey work on infrastructure, digital payments, and internet affordability.

Di Pros and Cons of Africa Tech Revolution

Africa dey embrace change well well. Mobile money don help di continent navigate economic development. E dey create jobs, improve agriculture, and health care. But poor governance and brain drain still dey affect di continent.

Future Prospects

Africa dey position as untapped market. Investors dey look di continent for innovation and startups. Countries like Senegal and Tunisia don start blockchain-based digital currencies. Di continent dey ready to explore advanced financial systems.

Africa journey from past brilliance to digital future dey show innovation and resilience. Di world need to recognize Africa contributions and support di continent to shape brighter tech-driven future.

Di author, Mengesha Michael, na Eritrean journalist, entrepreneur, freelance writer, and content creator.

Disclaimer: Di views wey di author express no necessarily reflect di opinions, viewpoints, and editorial policies of TRT Afrika.