WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
Israel dey expand dia ground invasion for Gaza
Israel tok say di attack na to press Hamas to release prisoners wey dey for Gaza.
In Gaza City, the Israeli military said ground troops had begun conducting operations in the Shujaiya area "in order to expand the security zone". / AP
4 Eprel 2025

Israel don announce say dem don start new ground invasion for Gaza, as rescue people talk say military attack don kill at least 30 people for di Palestinian area since morning.

Israel dey push since di small ceasefire wey no last for di war wit Hamas collapse, to capture Gaza land as dem talk say na strategy to make di resistance people release di hostages wey still dey their hand.

At di same time, Israel don increase attack for Lebanon and Syria. One strike for south Lebanon city, Sidon, kill one Hamas commander and him pikin wey also dey di group armed wing.

For Gaza City, Israeli military talk say ground troops don start dey strike for Shujaiya area "to expand di security zone."

Gaza civil defence agency talk say Israeli military attack don kill at least 30 people for di Palestinian area since morning.

One single Israeli strike for Khan Younis kill at least 25 people, na wetin one medical source for Nasser Hospital for di southern city talk give AFP.

"Di situation dey very dangerous, and death dey come meet us from every corner," Elena Helles talk give AFP through text message. She add say she and her family dey trap for her sister house for Shujaiya.

Defence Minister Israel Katz talk on Wednesday say Israel go increase di number of soldiers wey dem get for inside Gaza to, as he claim, "destroy and clear di area of terrorists and their infrastructure."

Di offensive go "capture big areas wey dem go add to Israeli security zones," he talk, but he no talk how much land dem wan take.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk say di army dey divide Gaza and "capture land" to force Hamas to release di Israeli prisoners wey remain.

On Thursday, Gaza civil defence agency talk say at least 31 people, including children, die for one Israeli strike for one school wey dem dey use as shelter for displaced Palestinians.

