Nigeria President don mark im first two years for office on Thursday, tok say di reforms wey e do, even though dem cause di worst cost-of-living wahala for one generation, don dey show beta result.

Since Bola Ahmed Tinubu enter office for May 2023, e don start serious economic reform programme. Di government and international financial institutions tok say di reforms dey necessary to balance di public finances of Africa most populous kontri.

For di short term, di reforms don make di naira value drop well-well and fuel price for di kontri wey be di biggest oil producer for Africa don increase five times.

‘Reforms wey dey work’

“Today, I fit proudly tok say our economic reforms dey work,” na wetin Tinubu yarn for one statement.

“Even though cost of living don high, we don make progress wey nobody fit deny,” e add. “We don stabilise our economy and we dey ready now for growth and to handle global wahala.”

Inflation reach 34 percent last year and di World Bank tok earlier dis month say e still dey “high and sticky”. Tinubu tok say di inflation don dey “calm down small-small”.

Di measures wey Abuja take - like to free di naira wey don suffer and to cut fuel subsidy - don affect many Nigerians. Plenty people dey struggle every day with di worst cost-of-living wahala.

Hardship don increase as people money no dey reach again, and di World Bank estimate say by 2024, nearly half of all Nigerians go dey live for poverty.