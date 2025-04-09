Asian markets don fall again as di new US tariffs, wey include one big 104 percent levy on Chinese goods, dey set to start.

Japan Nikkei 225 index first lose almost 4 percent for Wednesday, and markets for South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia sef follow drop.

For Tuesday, S&P 500 drop 1.6 percent after e first gain 4.1 percent earlier. Dis one mean say e don fall almost 19 percent from di record wey e set for February. Di Dow Jones Industrial Average drop 0.8 percent, while Nasdaq composite lose 2.1 percent.

Di higher tariffs go start after midnight Eastern time for US, and investors no sabi wetin to think about Trump trade war.

Di drop wey happen overnight and early Wednesday for Asia follow di rallies wey stock markets get globally earlier di same day, as indexes rise 6 percent for Tokyo, 2.5 percent for Paris, and 1.6 percent for Shanghai.

South Korea Kospi lose 1 percent to 2,315.27, while S&P/ASX 200 for Australia drop 2 percent to 7,359.30. Shares for New Zealand sef fall.

China blue chips drop 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong Hang Seng index fall 3.1 percent. MSCI broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drop 1.7 percent.

Late for Tuesday, President Donald Trump talk say China dey manipulate dia currency to protect demself from di tariffs, but e believe say China go gree make deal later.

"US and China dey inside one kain serious and expensive game of chicken, and e be like say both sides no wan back down," na wetin Ting Lu, wey be chief China economist for Nomura, talk.

"As di situation dey change anyhow, e no possible to calculate di impact wey di US-China trade war go get on China economy."

Recession dey expected

Analysts don dey warn say make people expect more up and down movement for financial markets because nobody sabi how long Trump go keep di strong tariffs on imports, wey go make prices for US shoppers go up and slow di economy.

If di tariffs last long, economists and investors dey expect say e fit cause recession. But if Trump reduce dem through negotiations quick-quick, di worst-case scenario fit no happen.

Hope still dey Wall Street say negotiations fit happen, and na wetin help di morning rally. Trump talk for Tuesday say one conversation with South Korea acting president help dem reach di "confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries."

For Tuesday, Japanese stocks lead global markets go up after di country prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, appoint him trade negotiator for talks with US after e yarn with Trump.

China, however, talk say dem go "fight to di end" and warn of countermeasures after Trump threaten on Monday to increase him tariffs more on di world second-biggest economy.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt talk for Tuesday say Trump threat of higher tariffs on China go become reality after midnight, when imports from China go dey taxed at 104 percent rate.

Di new set of tariffs wey Trump don plan go start by 12:01 am, and Trump don make am clear say e no get plan to give any exemptions or exclusions, according to di top US trade negotiator, Jamieson Greer.