'The GRAMMYs,' wey pipo sabi as Grammy Award, na di award wey Recording Academy dey give to musicians wey don do well. Di organizers don confirm say Trevor Noah, wey don win Emmy Award before, go still host di 2025 edition. E go still dey involved for di planning of di event.

Trevor Noah, wey dem born for Johannesburg, South Africa, start im comedy career after apartheid end for di kontri. E dey popular worldwide as di host of 'The Daily Show,' one American comedy and satire show wey e host from 2015 reach 2022.

Noah don win plenty awards. Apart from di Emmy Award wey e don win, e still dey nominated for GRAMMY. E be author and producer too. For January 2024, e win di award for Best Variety Special for di 75th Emmy Awards.

Di GRAMMY organizers talk say na Noah talent, charm, and unique way of thinking make dem choose am again as di host. Dem say e don become favorite for di entertainment industry.

Noah don dey host di GRAMMYs since 2021. For di first year, na virtual event dem do because of COVID-19, and e show im skill to entertain di audience online. For 2022, e still host again and balance di event well after di pandemic. Di third year, e use im experience to touch different topics wey make di event better. For 2024, e focus on di importance of celebrating diverse cultures.

Di 2025 GRAMMYs go happen on Sunday, February 2, 2025, for Los Angeles Arena. Di organizers talk say dis year event get special purpose, as dem wan support pipo wey wildfire affect and honor di first responders wey help.

Di Recording Academy don promise to donate $1 million to support di music and dance industry pipo wey dey involved for di wildfire relief efforts for Los Angeles.