President Donald Trump don talk say im no go back down from di heavy tariffs wey im put for imports from plenty countries for di world, unless dem balance di trade wey dem dey do wit di US. E still dey stand gidigba for im plan to carry di taxes go ahead, even though e don make financial markets shake, people dey fear say e fit cause recession, and e don scatter di global trading system.

As Trump dey talk wit reporters for Air Force One on Sunday, e talk say e no want make global markets fall, but e no dey too worry about di big sell-off wey dey happen. E add say, "Sometimes you gatz take medicine to fix something."

E claim say world leaders dey "die to make a deal." E talk say, "Dem dey come table, dem wan talk, but no talk go happen unless dem pay us plenty money every year."

Before dis one, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent don talk say di unfair trade practices no be something wey person fit settle for just days or weeks. Di United States, e talk, gatz see "wetin di countries go offer and whether e dey believable."

"Recession no gatz happen. Who sabi how di market go react tomorrow or next week?" na wetin Bessent talk. "Wetin we dey focus on na to build di long-term economic foundation for prosperity."

Week of turbulence

Trump talk all dis one as Asian markets don show big losses and US stocks open sharply low as investors dey worry say di tariffs fit cause higher prices, weak demand, low confidence, and maybe global recession.

Investors and political leaders dey try understand whether Trump tariffs go dey permanent or na just strategy to make other countries gree for US demands.

For Sunday morning talk shows, Trump economic advisers dey try paint di tariffs as sharp move to reposition US for di global trade system.

Some traders believe say di stock market go try bounce back small. "Sometime dis week, e dey almost sure say we go get one up day," na wetin Steve Sosnick, chief investment strategist for Interactive Brokers, talk before futures open.

Di question still remain whether any rally wey happen go last.