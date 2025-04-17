China don ban car companies from dey use words like "smart driving" and "autonomous driving" for dia adverts wey talk about driving assistance features. Dem go also dey check well-well any upgrade wey concern dis kain technology.

Dis new rule na Ministry of Industry and Information Technology bring am come during one meeting wey dem do with about 60 car company representatives on Wednesday. Reuters see di transcript of di meeting, and one person wey attend di meeting confirm am.

Di decision follow one fatal accident wey happen for March, wey involve Xiaomi SU7 sedan, di car wey dem dey sell pass. Di accident make plenty people dey worry about car safety.

Preliminary investigation show say di Xiaomi car catch fire after e jam one cement pole for roadside at speed of 97 kph (60 mph), just seconds after di driver take over from di advanced driving assistance system (ADAS).

Di ministry confirm di meeting for one short statement wey talk say dem don explain new requirements wey dem publish for February about driving-related over-the-air technology upgrades for intelligent and connected vehicles.

Under di new rule, car companies no fit dey test or improve dia ADAS through remote software updates for cars wey dem don already sell to customers unless dem get approval. Dem go need do enough tests to confirm say di system dey reliable and get government approval before dem roll am out.

Huawei, wey dey supply ADAS to at least seven brands like Audi for China, na one of di companies wey attend di meeting, according to di transcript.

Di regulators dey tighten di way dem dey check electric vehicles (EVs) because di industry don grow faster than wetin dem expect. By late last year, sales of EVs and hybrids don pass half of di total car sales, wey be milestone wey dem achieve before di time wey policymakers plan.

Di regulators dey also tighten di rules for EV battery standards to reduce di risk of fire and explosion. Analysts and industry people talk say di stricter rules fit increase cost and slow down di way technology dey develop and spread.

But dem also talk say di new rules fit help di overcrowded auto industry for China to consolidate, as di industry don dey struggle with too many companies and overcapacity.