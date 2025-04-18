US Presido Donald Trump don tok say di United States dey yarn wit China about di mata of tariffs, and e dey sure say di two biggest economies for di world fit settle di trade wahala wey don dey cause kasala.

"Yes, we dey talk wit China," Trump tok dis one for di Oval Office on Thursday as e dey answer tori pipo.

"I fit talk say dem don reach out to us plenty times," Trump add.

Trump confirm say di talks don happen after e increase tariffs on China reach 145 percent, afta Beijing sef retaliate wit dia own heavy levies wey Trump dey call "Liberation Day" tariffs.

But Trump no gree tok straight if e don yarn directly wit Chinese Presido Xi Jinping, even though e don drop hint before say dem don talk.

"I never tok whether e don happen or e never happen," na wetin Trump tok when dem ask am about di talks wit Xi. "E no dey appropriate to tok am now."

Beijing never quick react to wetin Trump tok.

'Di ball dey for China hand'

When dem press Trump again if Xi don reach out to am, Trump reply: "E suppose dey clear say e don do am, but we go tok about am soon."

Trump government dey inside serious tariff wahala wit China, and di mata don dey shake world market.

"I believe say we go fit do better deal wit China," Trump tok for White House as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visit am for talks to end US tariffs on European Union.

China export goods wey pass $400 billion go US last year, wey big pass wetin American companies sell go China.

"Di ball dey for China hand. Na dem suppose do deal wit us. We no need to rush do deal wit dem," na wetin White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tok on Tuesday.

About TikTok, Trump tok say di deal about di platform — wey US dey look into because of security wahala — dey ground, but dem go postpone di final decision.

"We get deal for TikTok, but e go depend on China, so we go just delay di deal until di mata settle," Trump tok.

"Di TikTok deal dey very good. TikTok dey good for China. And I believe say dem go like make we do di deal, especially di one wey we don almost finish wit some of di best companies for di world."