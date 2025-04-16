Di US don announce say China go dey face new tariff wey fit reach up to 245 percent because of di retaliatory actions wey dem take, na wetin White House tok for statement wey dem release late Tuesday.

White House don launch one national security investigation on di import of important resources, na di latest administrative order wey dem reveal late Tuesday. Di order still explain di reciprocal tariffs wey dem announce on April 2.

“China go dey face tariff wey fit reach up to 245 percent on wetin dem dey import enter US because of di retaliatory actions wey dem take,” na wetin White House tok. “From Day One, President Trump don start im America First Trade Policy to make di US economy strong again,” dem add.

“More than 75 countries don already reach out to discuss new trade deals. Because of dis kain discussions, di higher tariffs wey dem wan put don dey on hold for now, except for China wey retaliate,” di statement add.

Some months back, China ban di export of gallium, germanium, antimony, and other important high-tech materials wey fit get military use to di US. “Just dis week, China suspend export of six heavy rare earth metals plus rare earth magnets, to block di supply of components wey automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and military contractors for di world dey depend on,” di statement tok.

Di statement no clear di exact tariff rate wey China go face, but e imply say di tariff fit reach 245 percent. Last Friday, China increase di tariff on US goods wey dem dey import to 125 percent as response to Trump wey raise US tariff on Chinese goods to 145 percent, while e still put 90-day pause on di planned levies for other countries’ goods.

‘We no dey fear’

On Wednesday, China warn say dem no dey fear to fight trade war with di US and dem still call for dialogue, after Trump tok say na Beijing hand e dey to come negotiate.

“If di US really wan solve di matter through dialogue and negotiation, dem suppose stop to dey use strong hand, stop di threatening and blackmail, and talk to China based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit,” na wetin di foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian tok.