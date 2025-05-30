Dem don bring new ceasefire plan for Gaza wey US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrange, and President Donald Trump support am. Israel don gree to di plan, but Hamas dey look di mata well-well before dem go decide.

Hamas, di Palestinian resistance group, talk say di way Israel respond to di plan no meet wetin dem dey demand, but dem still dey review di proposal. Di plan, wey Times of Israel and Drop Site News report, talk say make dem do 60 days ceasefire. For di time, Hamas go release 10 Israeli wey still dey alive and di body of 18 others wey don die.

For di other side, Israel go release 125 Palestinian prisoners wey dey serve life sentence, 1,111 Palestinians wey dem carry from Gaza, and di body of 180 Palestinians. Di plan still include say dem go carry humanitarian aid enter Gaza sharp-sharp, wey United Nations and Red Crescent go handle.

Key points for di proposal:

1. 60-day ceasefire: Di truce go start once both sides agree, and President Trump go personally make sure say Israel follow di ceasefire for di 60 days.

2. Hostage release in two phases: Hamas go release 10 Israeli wey still dey alive and di body of 18 others for two stages: half for day one (5 alive, 9 dead), and di remaining half for day seven.

3. Humanitarian aid access: Dem go make sure say aid dey reach Gaza fast through UN and Red Crescent, and dis arrangement go dey continue for di ceasefire period.

4. Suspension of Israeli military activity: Israel go stop all military action once di agreement start. Dem go stop aerial surveillance and military flights over Gaza for 10 hours daily, or 12 hours for prisoner exchange days.

5. Israeli redeployment: Israel go start to move troops from north Gaza and Netzarim Corridor for day one, and southern Gaza for day seven. Dem go use humanitarian needs and negotiated maps to guide di movement.

6. Negotiations toward permanent ceasefire: Formal talks go start under US, Egypt, and Qatar from day one of di truce. Di agenda na final prisoner exchange, Israeli military withdrawal, and plans for Gaza future governance. Di goal na to get permanent ceasefire before di 60 days finish.

7. Presidential commitment: Trump administration don promise full support for di process, and dem believe say di temporary ceasefire fit lead to lasting peace.

8. Prisoner release terms: Israel go release 125 Palestinians wey dey serve life sentence and 1,111 others wey dem carry from Gaza. Dem go also return di body of 180 Palestinians. Di release go happen for two waves — day one and day seven — without public ceremony.

9. Mutual transparency: By day 10, Hamas go show proof of life or death for all di remaining hostages. Israel go provide full data on Gaza detainees and di dead bodies wey dem hold since October 7, 2023.

10. Remaining hostages: If dem reach permanent ceasefire by day 60, all di remaining hostages go dey released. If talks still dey go well but never complete, dem fit extend di truce under agreed terms.

11. Mediation guarantees: US, Qatar, and Egypt go act as guarantors to make sure say di ceasefire and negotiation process dey serious and lead to better result.

12. Envoy oversight: Steve Witkoff go travel go di region to oversee di negotiations and help finalize di terms.

13. Presidential announcement: President Trump go personally announce di ceasefire agreement and continue to support di negotiation process until dem reach final settlement.