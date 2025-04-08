WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
Algeria don close dia airspace to Mali sake of drone wahala
Algeria say dem dey sorry to apply do-me -I do you afta Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso recall dia ambassadors from Algiers.
Algeria decision to close dia airspace to Mali comeover alleged shooting down of Malian drone. / Reuters
8 Eprel 2025

Algeria don close dia airspace and call back dia ambassador wey dey Mali sake of wahala wey dey ground about di alleged shoot-down of one drone from Mali.

“Because say Mali don dey violate our airspace anyhow, di Algerian government don decide say dem go close air navigation wey dey come from or dey go Mali, starting from today,” na wetin di Algerian defence ministry tok on Monday.

Algeria sef don call back dia ambassador wey dey Niger as payback after Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali call back dia own ambassadors over di alleged drone shoot-down.

Di three African countries wey military dey control dem government announce di recall of dia ambassadors together on Sunday. Mali accuse Algeria say dem shoot down one of dia drones for Mali territory last week, but Algeria deny di accusation.

Northern Mali wey dey near Algeria dey face wahala of separatist rebellion, and terrorist attack still dey disturb di country.

‘False Allegations’

Algeria tok on Monday say dem dey sorry say dem gatz apply di same measure afta wetin di three countries do.

As part of di action, di new Algerian ambassador wey dem assign go Burkina Faso go delay to start im work, na wetin Algeria foreign ministry tok for dia statement.

Di “false allegations” wey dey come from Mali, “na just to cover di failure of di military government project wey don put Mali for wahala of insecurity, instability, and suffering,” Algeria add.

Algeria bin tok on April 1 say dem shoot down one armed reconnaissance drone for dia airspace but dem no give more details.

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali don form dia own group wey dem call Alliance of Sahel States (AES), wey dem first start as defence pact for 2023.

