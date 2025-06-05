US Presido Donald Trump don announce for Wednesday night say dem go ban travel come US from some countries, sake of wetin e call security wahala.

Trump talk dis one for one presidential proclamation and video message wey follow am. For di message, e mention say one attack wey happen for one march for Israeli hostages for Gaza for Boulder, Colorado, don show di big danger wey dey face di country from foreign pipo wey dem no check well, plus di ones wey come as visitors but no gree go back after dia visa expire.

Di order wey Trump give go stop pipo from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of di Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering US.

Countries wey get partial restrictions

Another seven countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – go face partial restrictions.

Pipo don dey fear say dis travel ban go happen since Trump return as presido for January. E don do similar tin before during e first term from 2017 to 2021.

Trump talk for di video say, "E dey very simple, we no fit allow open migration from any country wey we no fit check di pipo well or screen dem properly before dem enter US."

"Di strength of di restrictions wey we dey apply depend on di kind threat wey di country dey pose. Di list fit change if di countries improve, and new countries fit join di list if new threats show for di world. But we no go allow pipo wey wan harm us enter our country, and nothing go stop us from keeping America safe."

Di ban go start to dey work from 12:01 am Eastern Time on Monday.