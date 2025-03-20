Canada dey yarn wit European Union (EU) to join dia plan wey go make dem no too depend on di United States for security mata. Di plan na to buy more defence equipment, like fighter jets, from Europe, one senior Canadian government official don confirm.

Di official, wey no wan make dem call im name because dem no give am permission to talk publicly, tok say di plan go include di building of fighter jets for inside Canada.

For Canada, wey US President Donald Trump don start trade war and even dey threaten say e fit turn Canada to di 51st state of America, Defence Minister Bill Blair don get assignment from Prime Minister Mark Carney to check di purchase of America F-35 fighter jets to see if Canada fit get other options "based on how di environment don change," one defence spokesman tok for weekend.

Carney don talk say di idea of producing more things for Canada dey important. Sweden company, Saab, don propose say dem go assemble and maintain di Saab Gripen fighter jet for Canada.

Carney tok say e wan diversify how Canada dey buy things and also strengthen di relationship wey Canada get wit EU.

Canada still get contract wit US military contractor Lockheed Martin for di F-35 jets, but di legal agreement na only for di first 16 aircraft. Two years ago, Canada agree to buy 88 F-35s, but now e fit no happen again.

Di EU don dey push make dem no too depend on US. On Wednesday, di EU executive branch launch dia "Readiness 2030" security strategy, wey dey encourage member states to buy most of dia military equipment from Europe. Dem talk say dem go help cut price and speed up orders.

Di EU tok say dem go only buy equipment from outside Europe if di cost, performance or supply delay make am better pass di one wey dem fit get for Europe.

For di past years, di 27-nation bloc don dey place about two-thirds of dia orders wit US defence companies. But now, EU nations go need to buy at least 65 percent of dia equipment from suppliers wey dey EU, Norway or Ukraine to qualify for new loans.

Di Swedish-made Saab Gripen dey used by di military for Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, South Africa, Brazil and Thailand.

Last month, di Trump administration don signal say Europeans go need to handle dia own security and Ukraine mata by demself. France dey push di "buy European" approach.

On Tuesday, Carney announce one $4.2 billion radar purchase from Australia during im visit to Canada's far north.

One senior Canadian government official tok say di Australian radar system go get series of pillars wey go dey almost 1.6 kilometres long.

Di official, wey no wan make dem call im name, tok say dem no fit talk how di Australian purchase go dey received politically for Washington, but American military officials dey happy wit di move.