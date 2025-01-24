POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
America catch more than 500 criminals, send dem back to dia kontri
Trump promise to do di biggest deportation for di history of America, wia e go kick out around 11 million immigrants wey dey stay for America without permission.
#NIC58: Trump don already promise to deport illegal stayers from USA / AFP
24 Jenuwari 2025

Di authorities for America don arrest 538 pipo wey no get correct papers to stay for di kontri, and dem don deport hundreds of dem go dia kontri few days afta di new president, Donald Trump, enta office.

Karoline Leavitt, wey be di press secretary, confirm di mata as she tok am for her X page. She yarn say, "Di Trump government don arrest 538 pipo wey dey stay for di kontri illegally," and she add say dem don carry "hundreds" of dem comot for di kontri wit military plane.

"Di biggest deportation for America history dey on di way. Promise wey dem make, dem dey fulfill am," na wetin she tok.

Trump don promise say im go deal wit pipo wey enta di kontri illegally during im campaign, and as im start im first speech afta im enta office, im announce new laws wey include di deportation of immigrants and changes to di immigration system for America.

Trump don tok say im wan do di biggest deportation for America history, and im swear say im go deport about 11 million immigrants wey dey stay for di kontri without proper papers.

For di first day wey im enta office, Trump sign emergency law for di southern border of America, and im announce say dem go send more soldiers go di area. Im also tok say im go deport "criminal immigrants" wey dey di kontri.

