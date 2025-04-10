POLITICS
1 minit wey yu go read
Second round of toks between Russia and US start for Istanbul
Di US State Department spokesperson announce say di second round of toks for Istanbul don start to address efforts to "further stabilise di operations of dia bilateral missions."
Many of di pipo involved for di toks arrive di Russian Consulate around 9.45 a.m. local time (0645 GMT) for talks to normalize embassy operations between the two countries in Istanbul, Türkiye. / AA
10 Eprel 2025

Di second round of tok-tok between US and Russia don start for Istanbul.

US delegation waka enter di Russian Consulate General for Istanbul by 9:45 am local time (0645 GMT) on Thursday to discuss how dem go fit normalise embassy operations between di two countries.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, tok say di delegations go meet for di second round of tok-tok for Istanbul to work on how dem go 'stabilise di operations of their bilateral missions' well well.

She still yarn say 'no political or security matter dey for di agenda,' and she make am clear say Ukraine mata no dey di agenda at all.

Di tok-tok dey happen for di residence of di Russian consul general for Istanbul, and dem expect say e go last for some hours, but e no go long reach di first round wey last pass six hours.

Di Russian delegation dey led by Russia Ambassador to di US, Alexander Darchiev, while di US delegation dey led by Deputy Assistant Secretary Sonata Coulter.

Before di meeting, Darchiev don announce say dem don already make small progress for some issues.

