Israel don talk say dem go block one ship wey dey carry international activists wey dey head go Gaza, wey dey under siege, as dem wan challenge di blockade for di area. Dis one dey happen as di humanitarian crisis for Gaza dey worsen because of di wahala wey Israel dey cause.

Army Radio yarn on Monday say Israeli navy dey prepare for di arrival of di ship wey dem call Madleen, one sailboat wey comot from Sicily as part of di Gaza flotilla campaign. Di boat dey try to “break di naval blockade,” na wetin di report talk.

Di ship carry 12 crew members.

Di Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), wey organise di mission, talk for one statement say Madleen na civilian ship wey dey carry humanitarian aid and international human rights defenders as dem wan challenge wetin dem call Israel illegal and genocidal blockade.

Di passengers include volunteers from different countries, like French-Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan. Di ship dey carry important supplies for Gaza people, like baby formula, flour, rice, nappies, women sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches and children prosthetics.

“Dis na peaceful act of civil resistance,” di FFC talk. “All di volunteers and crew wey dey inside Madleen don train for nonviolence.”

Di vessel dey expect to reach Gaza coastline for about one week, but e fit face wahala as Israeli forces fit intercept am for international waters.

Dis journey dey follow wetin happen for early May, when di coalition try di same thing with one ship wey dem call Conscience. Israeli drones attack di ship for international waters, and di strike cause fire and tear hole for di ship body.

Di Gaza Media Office don accuse Israel say dem dey use hunger as weapon to push di 2.4 million people wey dey Gaza comot. Dem talk say Israel don block humanitarian aid, especially food, since dem close all border crossings from March 2.

Israel wahala

Israel don dey carry out wetin people dey call genocide for Gaza since October 2023. Palestinians don record di killing of more than 54,470 people, most of dem na women and children.

About 11,000 Palestinians dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of houses wey don collapse, na wetin Palestine official WAFA news agency talk.

Experts still dey talk say di real number of people wey don die fit pass wetin Gaza authorities don report, as dem estimate say e fit reach 200,000.

Since di genocide start, Israel don turn most of di enclave to ruins and almost all di people wey dey there don lose their homes.

Aid agencies don warn say di people for di enclave wey pass 2 million fit face famine.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face one genocide case for di International Court of Justice for di war crimes wey dem commit against civilians for di enclave.