BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
2 minit wey yu go read
Musk direct appeal to Trump to reverse tariff fail: report
Dis na di biggest disagreement wey don happun between Trump and Musk so far according to one report.
FILE PHOTO: Trump and Musk na serious padi before and after di US elections / Reuters
8 Eprel 2025

Tech-billionaire and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, try beg US President Donald Trump make e cancel tariffs dis past weekend, but e no work, na wetin Washington Post report on Monday based on wetin two people wey sabi di matter talk.

Dis mata na di highest profile disagreement wey don happen between Trump and Musk, di report tok. E follow Trump announcement of 10% baseline tariff on all imports to di US, plus higher duties for plenty other countries.

Di White House and Musk never respond to Reuters request for comment as at di time of di report.

Musk, wey be Trump adviser and dey work to reduce wasteful US public spending, talk say make dem do zero tariffs between US and Europe during one virtual meeting for one congress wey Italy right-wing League Party organize for Florence dis weekend.

Tesla don see di sales for di last quarter drop well-well as people no dey happy with Musk work with di new “Department of Government Efficiency.” Di company shares dey trade at $233.29 as at di last close on Monday, wey mean say e don drop more than 42% since di year start.

Musk don talk before say di impact of Trump auto tariffs on Tesla dey “big” and e dey affect di company well.

Economists dey talk say di tariffs fit make inflation rise again, increase di chance of US recession, and make di average US family spend thousands of dollars extra – dis one fit be wahala for Trump wey campaign say e go reduce cost of living.

