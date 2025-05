South Africa Communications Minister, Solly Malatsi, tok on Tuesday say di draft policy wey e propose, wey recognise alternative to Black ownership requirement, no be only for Elon Musk Starlink.

Last Friday, Malatsi department propose make dem recognise wetin dem dey call "equity equivalent" investment programmes for di information and communication technology sector. Dis one fit encourage SpaceX Starlink and oda communication companies to operate for di kontri.

Malatsi tok for parliamentary briefing say, "I dey clear say transformation na somtin wey dey important for our kontri, e no be sometin we fit negotiate if we wan achieve our aspirations."

E still add say, "We no dey try open special arrangement for Starlink or any oda company or individual."

For South Africa, di Electronic Communications Act dey require say foreign-owned communication companies go sell 30% of equity for dia local subsidiaries to historically-disadvantaged groups before dem fit get operating licence. Dis provision na wetin Starlink and oda companies don criticise.

Di draft policy don face criticism from opposition and di Chairperson of di Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Khusela Diko. Dem tok say di policy dey go too far to try please foreign businesses like Starlink.