US Presido Donald Trump don tok say e yarn wit Apple CEO Tim Cook and tell am make e no carry dia production go expand for India, but make dem do am for America.

"I get small wahala wit Tim Cook yesterday," Trump tok during im visit to Qatar on Thursday.

"I tell am, Tim, you be my padi, I don treat you well. You dey come here wit $500 billion, but now you dey build everywhere for India," Trump tok, as e refer to Apple plan wey dem announce for February to invest $500 billion for US for di next four years.

Trump tok say e don tell Cook say e no want make dem dey build production facilities for India, and say Apple go "increase dia production for United States."

Di US presido claim say to sell American goods for di world most populous kontri no easy because India get one of di highest tariff barriers for di world.

But e still note say as di Asian kontri dey look for deal on import duties, India don offer dem "no-tariff" deal.

Trump talk dis one after Tim Cook bin tok earlier dis month say majority of Apple products wey dem go sell for US for di coming months go dey come from India and Vietnam, no be China again, wey don dey face Trump administration highest tariffs.

"We dey expect say majority of iPhones wey dem go sell for US go get India as dia origin," Cook tok.

US-China tariff tok

Di main production location "for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods products wey dem dey sell for US" go dey Vietnam for now.

Cook still tok say di plenty products wey dem dey sell outside US go still dey manufactured for China.

Apple na one of di tech companies wey di US tariffs don affect well well, as dia shares don drop by about 5.1 percent since di tariffs announcement.

Because production cost dey low, na China dem dey manufacture majority of Apple products.

Di Trump administration don dey tok say dem want make Apple move production come US.

Earlier dis week, US and China agree to reduce di punitive tariffs for 90 days, wey bring small hope for dia long trade wahala and raise hope for beta economic stability.