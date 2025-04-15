POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
China put American citizens for dia wanted list for cyber espionage
Beijing say di agents bin target di Asian Winter Games for February
Di Chinese authroties yarn say di agents engaged for cyberattacks. / AP
15 Eprel 2025

Chinese police don talk say dem don put three people wey dem claim say dem dey work with US National Security Agency (NSA) for wanted list. Dem accuse dem say dem do cyberattack for China, na wetin state-run media tok.

Police for Harbin, wey dey northeast China Heilongjiang Province, tok on Tuesday say Katheryn Wilson, Robert Snelling, and Stephen Johnson do cyberattack wey target Asian Winter Games wey happen for di city for February, na wetin Xinhua News Agency report.

Authorities claim say di cyberattack na di Office of Tailored Access Operations for NSA plan am to hide di origin of di attack. Dem talk say dem use plenty front organisations wey dem dey work with to buy IP addresses from different countries and rent servers for secret places like Europe and Asia.

As dem dey investigate, dem discover say di attackers focus on di critical systems of di Games wey get important information, including sensitive personal data of people wey dey connected to di multi-sport competition, na wetin di agency tok.

Dem also target critical infrastructure sectors for Heilongjiang Province, like energy, transportation, water resources, telecommunications, and defence research institutions, na wetin di police tok.

E still dey reported say di people wey dem accuse don dey do cyberattack against China critical information infrastructure many times and dem follow do cyber operations wey target companies like Huawei.

Di China Cybersecurity Industry Alliance tok for one report last month say di US dey target di global mobile industry ecosystem with "bad bad cyber activities."

