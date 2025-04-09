Rescuers raced to find survivors early on Wednesday after the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed during a concert by popular singer Rubby Perez, one of nearly 100 people killed in the disaster.

Rescue workers were pressing on with the search effort, which more than 24 hours after the roof caved in, began to be limited more to recovering bodies.

Renowned Dominican merengue singer Perez, who was on stage at the popular Jet Set nightclub when the roof collapsed shortly after midnight Tuesday, was one of those killed, according to his manager.

"We are waiting for the children to reach an agreement for the funeral," Perez's manager Enrique Paulino told AFP.

About 370 rescue personnel combed mounds of fallen bricks, steel bars and tin sheets for survivors.

Also among the dead was 51-year-old retired Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, who won a World Series in 2011 with the St Louis Cardinals.

He was rescued alive but died of his injuries while being taken to hospital, local media reported.

A black-and-white photo of the player and images of the Dominican flag were projected onto the scoreboard at Citi Field in New York before Tuesday's game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins.

"Peace to his soul," the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League wrote on social media.

Thousands attended the event

Local media said there were between 500 and 1,000 people in the club when disaster struck at around 12:44 am (0444 GMT) Tuesday. The club has capacity for 700 people seated and about 1,000 people standing.

Dozens of ambulances ferried the injured to the hospital, as scores of people gathered outside the venue desperately seeking news of their loved ones.

Perez was on stage when there was a blackout and the roof came crashing down, according to eyewitness reports.

Perez's daughter Zulinka told reporters she had managed to escape after the roof collapsed, but he did not.

Also among the dead was the governor of the Monte Cristi municipality, Nelsy Cruz, according to President Luis Abinader.

The president visited the scene and declared three days of national mourning.

The death toll started at 15 and kept rising throughout Tuesday. By early Wednesday, the preliminary toll had reached 98, said Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center.

"As long as there is hope for life, all authorities will be working to recover or rescue these people," he said earlier.