In pictures: Indian farmers march to seek loan waivers
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In pictures: Indian farmers march to seek loan waiversFarmers rally in financial and entertainment capital Mumbai, demanding land ownership and farm loan waivers.
Farmers rally to demand better price for their produce and total waiver of agricultural loans, in Mumbai, India, November 22, 2018. / Reuters
November 22, 2018

Tens of thousands of farmers from western state of Maharashtra marched in Mumbai, India's financial, commercial, and entertainment capital, on Thursday to demand loan waivers and transfer of forest lands to villagers who have farmed there for decades.

It was the latest protest by farmers against a state government headed by right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which faces a general election in May and a handful of state polls in the coming weeks.

Indian farmers voted overwhelmingly for Modi in 2014. But a fall in rural incomes risks damaging that support next year.

According to The Times of India, a local daily, 2,917 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra alone in 2017.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us