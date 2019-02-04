BIZTECH
Brexit seen threatening 700,000 tourism jobs in Europe
Leading global tourism body World Travel & Tourism Council says 308,000 jobs would be under threat in Britain and 399,000 elsewhere in Europe, if UK leaves without a deal on future ties with EU.
Britain will leave the European Union on March 29 without any new arrangements in place unless MPs can agree to an alternative or modified plan that the bloc can also accept, January 21, 2019. / AFP
February 4, 2019

A leading global tourism body estimates that around 700,000 jobs in travel and tourism could be lost across Europe if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal on future relations.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the travel and tourism sector worldwide, based its assessment on the forecast from the International Monetary Fund that the British economy will be 7.7 percent smaller over the next decade in a 'no deal' scenario.

Gloria Guevara, President & CEO, WTTC, said "a 'no deal' Brexit would have a dramatic impact on one of the UK's most significant sectors."

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

Nissan and Ireland backstop

With Brexit just seven weeks away, Britain's ruling Conservative Party was negotiating with itself on Monday in an attempt to rework Britain's divorce deal with EU.

Meanwhile, pro-EU and pro-Brexit politicians traded allegations about whether Nissan's decision not to build a new SUV in northern England was the latest sign of Brexit-induced economic damage.

Prime Minister Theresa May gathered pro-Brexit and pro-EU Conservative lawmakers into an "alternative arrangements working group" seeking to break Britain's Brexit deadlock.

The group is holding three days of meetings with ministers and civil servants to investigate possible changes to the divorce deal rejected by Parliament last month.

The changes centre on replacing a measure known as the "backstop," designed to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

SOURCE:AP
