North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the launch of tactical guided missiles on Tuesday was a warning to the US and South Korea's joint military drills, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

US national security adviser John Bolton reminded North Korea on Tuesday of its leader's pledge to President Donald Trump not to resume launches of intercontinental-range missiles after Pyongyang conducted its fourth short-range missile test in less than two weeks and warned it might pursue "a new road."

Kim said the military action was "an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the US and South Korean authorities," according to KCNA.

The "new-type tactical guided missiles," launched from the western area of North Korea, flew across the peninsula "over the capital area and the central inland region" to "precisely hit the targeted islet" in the sea off the east coast of the country, KCNA said, confirming the South Korean military's report of their trajectories on Tuesday.

The launches "clearly verified the reliability, security and actual war capacity" of the weapon, KCNA said, echoing analysts who said the launches showed North Korea's confidence in its missile technology.

Trump says he is not worried about short-range missiles

Kim's comments came after the US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was not worried about missiles being tested by North Korea, calling them very standard, short-range devices.

Trump was asked about the missile launches as he left the White House on a trip to Ohio.

Asked whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was testing him by carrying out a third missile test in recent days, Trump told reporters: "I think it's very much under control, very much under control." Trump added the missile launches did not violate any promises Kim had made to him.

"They were short-range missiles," Trump said. "We never made an agreement on that. I have no problem. We'll see what happens. But these are short-range missiles."