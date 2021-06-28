WORLD
Firefighters tackle fire that ripped through London railway arch
London Fire Brigade says the inferno had engulfed three commercial units under a railway line as well as four cars and a telephone box in the Elephant and Castle area, near the Thames.
Social media footage showed dense smoke rising from the units, and a fiery explosion that caused emergency service personnel to take cover, London on June 28, 2021. Photo via @LondonFire
June 28, 2021

A large fire has ripped through a railway arch beside Elephant and Castle station in south London, sending a ball of flame and plumes of black smoke billowing up high into the sky above the capital.

Some 100 firefighters were tackling a blaze at industrial units in south London on Monday as thick smoke billowed across the British capital.

London Fire Brigade said the inferno had engulfed three commercial units under a railway line as well as four cars and a telephone box in the Elephant and Castle area, near the Thames.

Police said the incident was not terror related. There were no immediate reports of anyone being injured.

Ball of fire

"There are now 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters tackling the fire in #ElephantandCastle," LFB said on Twitter.

"Our 999 (emergency) control officers have taken 44 calls to the blaze."

"Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," the fire brigade said.

Video footage released by the fire brigade showed black smoke rising high into the sky and then a ball of fire blasting out from the archway. 

London's Metropolitan Police said roads had been closed and the public advised to avoid the area. "The incident is not believed to be terror related," it added.

National Rail warned that trains would be cancelled or delayed until Monday evening, given the proximity of a station to the fire.

