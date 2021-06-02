WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan rolls out locally produced CanSino vaccine
China has supplied its single-jab vaccine in bulk in concentrated form for filling and packaging in Pakistan, where it has been rebranded as PakVac.
Pakistan rolls out locally produced CanSino vaccine
Pakistan was among the first countries to take part in the clinical trial of China's CanSino vaccine.
June 2, 2021

Pakistan has launched a locally produced coronavirus vaccine PakVac amid a decline in fatalities and infections from the global pandemic.

The development comes weeks after China supplied its CanSino vaccine in bulk in a concentrated form for filling and packaging in Pakistan.The Chinese concentrate is being processed, sterilised and packed at a health facility in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, with capacity for rolling out three million doses a month.READ MORE: Health experts baffled by drop in Pakistan's Covid-19 casesPakistan's Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar on Tuesday thanked China for helping Pakistan with the vaccine during a ceremony to mark the occasion, alongside Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong."As a country which consider itself to be the best friend of China, an iron brother of China, it gives us immense pride and joy to see the development that is taken place," he said.Some 118,000 doses of PakVac vaccine have been produced so far.

'Not an easy task'

Addressing the launch ceremony in Islamabad, Faisal Sultan, adviser to the prime minister on health affairs, congratulated the NIH staff, observing that producing vaccine from the raw material was "not an easy task."

He also thanked Beijing for assisting Islamabad to locally produce the vaccine.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, in his remarks, said his country will continue to assist Pakistan in its fight against the pandemic.

The latest development comes amid a decline in fatalities and infections from coronavirus.

Pakistan has registered 20,850 deaths among 922,824 confirmed Covid-19 cases since last year.

READ MORE: 2020 rewind: Timeline of Covid-19 pandemic

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel has killed ‘a classroom full of children’ every single day
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us